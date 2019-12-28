Deepika Padukone stuns in an all-white ensemble at IIT Bombay’s festival Mood Indigo

Ahead of Chhapaak, Deepika teamed up with her co-star Vikrant Massey and initiated a new campaign 'Ab Ladna Hai'.

As impactful as the forthcoming movie's trailer, the new campaign will make you believe that one's action can definitely bring a huge impact on society.

The moving trailer of the film that dropped two weeks ago is already becoming a talk among the people with the movie's spine chilling narrative.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film narrates the saga of the courageous journey of Malti, played by Deepika, who fights through all the hardships in courts.

Co-star Vikrant is portraying the role of Amol, her supporter and later love interest.

The movie is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005.

Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks.

Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Laxmi is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.

Penned by Atika Chohan, 'Chhapaak' is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.