Deepika Padukone sports a 2.5 lakh Louis Vuitton bag for dinner date with sister Anisha

Actress Deepika Padukone stepped out on Friday night for a dinner date with her sister Anisha Padukone.
Deepika slayed in an ochre knitted top with wide-legged jeans. Meanwhile Anisha kept is simple with a solid black blouse shirt and dark blue jeans.
However, what stood out was Deepika’s chic handbag. The swanky accessory is by her new brand affiliation Louis Vuitton.
One of the stars of the Spring-Summer 2021 show, the Coussin PM handbag is made from Monogram-embossed puffy lambskin. It can be worn cross-body with the strap, as a chain baguette, or comfortably carried under the arm.
The bag costs a whopping USD 3550 (Rs 2.5 lakh approx.).
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone announced her upcoming action flick with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan titled 'Fighter'.
Apart from this, she will be seen in Shakun Batra's directorial unnamed film co-starring Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi and in the upcoming sports flick '83' with her husband.
She also has 'Baiju Bawra', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', an Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern' in the pipeline.