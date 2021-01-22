Deepika Padukone signs US talent agency ICM which also represents John Cena and Ellen DeGeneres

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who made her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel in "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage" has now reportedly signed with US talent agency ICM.

According to a report by Deadline, the agency represents Hollywood bigwigs like John Cena, Jeff Daniels, and Ellen DeGeneres among others.

Deepika entered Bollywood with a double role in Farah Khan's 2007 Diwali blockbuster "Om Shanti Om" starring Shah Rukh Khan.

In a career span of nearly 15 years, Deepika has acted in close to 30 features across different genres.

She was last seen in the film “Chhapaak” based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

On work front, Deepika has 2021 jam-packed with multiple projects after being MIA for a year since her January 2020 release ‘Chhappak’.

Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled next which stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also appears in Kabir Khan's "83" starring hubby Ranveer.

Then there’s ‘Pathan’, an action film which reunites her with Shah Rukh Khan.

She will also feature in Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika had also announced the remake of Anne Hathaway’s movie ‘The Intern’, which originally had Rishi Kapoor, but given the actor’s demise last year, the makers will re-work on their cast.

The leggy lass has also signed an action-adventure film ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan, and will be producing and starring in the ‘Mahabharata’ film as Draupadi.