Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday's film to take OTT route due to high number of intimate scenes?

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi's next, directed by Shakun Batra, will reportedly release on an OTT platform.

According to several media reports, the makers are aiming an OTT release for the film and ditching the big screen as it features a very high number of intimate scenes.

These bold scenes will not be approved by the censor board and removing the scenes will have a significant influence on the whole film.

Due to this reason, the makers are now approaching digital platforms.

Reportedly, Deepika plays the role of a fitness trainer in Shakun's film, which is yet to be named. It is based on an adulterous affair, which affects the sisterly connection between Deepika and Ananya's characters.

The film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is expected to release in 2022.

In August, Deepika shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures featuring Ananya and Siddhant from the sets of their upcoming film.

In the caption, Deepika summed up her experience of working with Ananya and Siddhant in just a few words, she wrote, "Love, friendship and memories for a lifetime." This was enough to make Ananya well up, who commented, "Rula diya (made me cry), I love you guys," on the post.

The untitled movie is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films as the audience would be able to enjoy the performances of a never-before-seen trio on-screen.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 03:50 PM IST