Deepika Padukone shares throwback picture with Ranveer Singh

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who leave no stone unturned to express their love and admiration towards each other, are dishing out couple's goals on social media in the recent post.

Deepika shared a throwback picture of the two where she can be seen dazzling in a statement white gown while her hubby who got floored by her beauty is looking dapper in a black suit with a floral print jacket. The set up in the picture is complete with disco balls and a massive red ring.

The adorable picture, which is dripping love, was captioned 'Us' by the 'Piku' actor on Instagram.