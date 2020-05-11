Deepika Padukone shares Mother's Day post for her 'Amma' Ujjala Padukone

Deepika is currently practicing social distancing with husband and actor Ranveer Singh. The couple has been keeping their fans updated with their quarantine diaries that include, cooking, eating, binge-watching and some workout.

On work front, Deepika will be seen as Romi Dev, wife of cricket legend Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer in the upcoming film ‘83.

Asked about sharing screen space with her husband once again after movies like ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’, Deepika told IANS: "It was good. It was a refreshing change because of the kind of films that we have done before. It was a completely different setting, era, characters, costumes and dialogues. It was refreshing to work with him in this capacity."

"We were both surprised. We had to remind ourselves that we had worked with each other before because these characters were so different from what we had already done before and we look forward to working with each other in contemporary films a lot more," said the actress.

The film, based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, also has Deepika donning the hat of a producer. Helmed by Kabir Khan, it will release on April 10, 2020.

Furthermore, she will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Padukone has also announced ‘Mahabharat’ from the point of view of Draupadi, which will be co-produced by Madhu Mantena.