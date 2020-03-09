Deepika Padukone shares her meme with a Harry Potter connection on Instagram

The gorgeous diva, Deepika Padukone, was recently part of a beach photo shoot for the popular magazine, 'Elle'. In no time, Twitterati went into a frenzy and turned the actress's picture into a funny meme. Deepika didn't hold back either and shared a meme of her picture that had a Harry Potter reference.

In the picture, Padukone is seen wearing a beige, brown and green tulle dress. She paired her outfit with striking contemporary accessories. The different hues of the sea and pristine skies made this ethereal picture stand out even more. The actress looked poised and lost into her thoughts as she posed with her hands stretched up and eyes closed.

Here are pictures from the photo shoot: