Deepika Padukone shares her meme with a Harry Potter connection on Instagram

The gorgeous diva, Deepika Padukone, was recently part of a beach photo shoot for the popular magazine, 'Elle'. In no time, Twitterati went into a frenzy and turned the actress's picture into a funny meme. Deepika didn't hold back either and shared a meme of her picture that had a Harry Potter reference.
In the picture, Padukone is seen wearing a beige, brown and green tulle dress. She paired her outfit with striking contemporary accessories. The different hues of the sea and pristine skies made this ethereal picture stand out even more. The actress looked poised and lost into her thoughts as she posed with her hands stretched up and eyes closed.
Here are pictures from the photo shoot:
Netizens started a meme fest and made a meme of the actress holding a broomstick, resembling the one from the Harry Potter film franchise, among the many others. The actress posted this meme as a story on her Instagram account and added the GIF of a woman clapping, probably appreciating the creativity of the meme.
Take a look at it:
Here is a sneak peek into some of the memes by Twitterati:
