Deepika Padukone shares her first look as Romi Dev in '83

Ranveer Singh's 83 has been in the headlines ever since the movie was announced. The movie stars Ranveer Singh in the lead as Kapil Dev. After the grand poster reveal of 83, the makers have now shared the first look of Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev. The actress is known for getting into the skin of any character she portrays and she has done it again in a cameo role playing Kapil Dev's wife.

The pairing of the real-life duo of Ranveer and Deepika with their flawless chemistry will once again be seen as Kapil and Romi Dev. Deepika has perfectly essayed the role of Romi Dev with her timeless look.

Deepika Padukone shares, “To be able to play a small but significant part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour.

I’ve seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own”