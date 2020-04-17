Deepika Padukone shares hand-written letters by fans in latest Instagram post

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has shared pictures of hand-written letters sent to her by her followers, which reveal the bond she shares with her fans.

One such letter mentions it was Deepika who made the particular fan "fall in love for Bollywood". The letter also mentioned that it was because of the actress that the fan opened up on depression to her mother.

Deepika took to Instagram and shared pictures of these handwritten letters .

In the second letter, a fan praised Deepika for her efforts her efforts to de-stigmatise mental illness in the country.

The actress captioned the images: "#fan #love"