Deepika Padukone shares epic 'Expectations vs Reality' post, leaves fans in splits

Actress Deepika Padukone returned to Instagram after almost two months. On Monday, she shared two pictures, summing up the 'Expectation v/s Reality' of her life.

In the first picture, the 'Padmaavat' actress can be seen performing the Chakrasana, also known as the Urdhva Dhanurasana, at her gym. In the second picture, she is seen sleeping on the couch.

In the caption, she wrote, "Expectation v/s Reality."

Moments after she shared the post, fans flooded the comments section and wrote that they missed her on the platform.

Needless to mention, her post has been doing the rounds on social media and has left her fans in splits.

Bollywood celebs including Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Athiya Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were among the first ones to like the post.