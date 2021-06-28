Deepika Padukone shares epic 'Expectations vs Reality' post, leaves fans in splits

Actress Deepika Padukone returned to Instagram after almost two months. On Monday, she shared two pictures, summing up the 'Expectation v/s Reality' of her life.
In the first picture, the 'Padmaavat' actress can be seen performing the Chakrasana, also known as the Urdhva Dhanurasana, at her gym. In the second picture, she is seen sleeping on the couch.
In the caption, she wrote, "Expectation v/s Reality."
Moments after she shared the post, fans flooded the comments section and wrote that they missed her on the platform.
Needless to mention, her post has been doing the rounds on social media and has left her fans in splits.
Bollywood celebs including Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Athiya Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were among the first ones to like the post.
It may be mentioned that this is Deepika's first Instagram post in 56 days. Although she has been liking and commenting on posts shared by her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, she had not shared anything since the first week of May.
Recently, Deepika and Ranveer's unseen wedding pictures went viral, where the two of them were captured raising a toast.
The couple got married in 2018 after six years of dating and tied the knot in a dreamy Lake Como wedding in Italy, where only close family members were present. They followed Konkani traditions and had an Anand Karaj ceremony as well.
On the workfront, Deepika currently has her kitty full with films over the next few months. She has 'Pathan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan.
She will be seen in a cinematic adaptation of the Mahabharata, in which she will reportedly play the role of Draupadi. Deepika will also be seen in '83', the film based on cricketer Kapil Dev.
Apart from this, she is also working for a Hindi remake of 'The Intern' alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)