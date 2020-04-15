Deepika Padukone shares childhood pic of her 'early' modelling days and it's too cute to handle!

Actress Deepika Padukone's recent Instagram post is too cute to miss! The 'Chhapaak' actress on Wednesday shared an adorable throwback picture from her childhood days as a model.
Deepika Padukone took some time out from showing off her culinary skills and decided to dig out a rare gem from her archives. The 37-year-old actress shared a picture of herself from an old print advertisement. In the picture, she was seen posing with two other child models, clad in an all black ensemble as she flashes her cute smile. She's seen wearing a black dress with cold shoulders, a pair of black heels and a hat.
Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote, "Started early."
Check it out here:
For the uninitiated, Deepika Padukone was a professional model before making her debut in Bollywood. The actress also appeared in a few commercials when she was a child. Deepika was discovered by the late fashion designer during her modelling days. She moved to Mumbai to try her luck in modelling and in the meantime, she also signed up for a workshop. According to reports, Wendelle and Deepika met there and the latter worked as a model for him for over two years. Impressed by the actress' dedication and sincerity towards work, the designer introduced her to the 'Chhaiyya Chhaiyya' girl Malaika Arora. And it was Malaika who suggested Farah Khan to consider Deepika Padukone for the role of 'dream girl' Shanti.
On the work front, She will be next seen in husband Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83'. Deepika also has Shagun Batra's next coming up, which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
