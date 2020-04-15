Deepika Padukone shares childhood pic of her 'early' modelling days and it's too cute to handle!

Actress Deepika Padukone's recent Instagram post is too cute to miss! The 'Chhapaak' actress on Wednesday shared an adorable throwback picture from her childhood days as a model.

Deepika Padukone took some time out from showing off her culinary skills and decided to dig out a rare gem from her archives. The 37-year-old actress shared a picture of herself from an old print advertisement. In the picture, she was seen posing with two other child models, clad in an all black ensemble as she flashes her cute smile. She's seen wearing a black dress with cold shoulders, a pair of black heels and a hat.

Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote, "Started early."

Check it out here: