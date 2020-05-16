Deepika Padukone shares a 20-year-old 'curd rice' anecdote with Aamir Khan

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone shared a major throwback picture from 20 years ago with actor Aamir Khan. Though the two have never shared screen space, this frame proves the actor has always been like a family member to the Padukones.
Deepika shared the still featuring herself at 13, Khan, her sister Anisha along with parents Ujjala and Prakash. She captioned it as, "Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 & awkward. I still am. He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry, like I always am. But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask..."
Earlier, she took to Instagram to post a vintage childhood image to prove that her career "started young", leaving her fans in complete awe.
In the image, Deepika is looking cute in a glamorous black dress with matching shoes and a hat, and is posing like a pro with a big smile.
"Started young…," she wrote as caption for the picture.
Amid the lockdown, the actress has turned into a "masterchef", and is treating her husband and actor Ranveer Singh to scrumptious meals. They keep on giving their fans a glimpse into their private moments through social media.
On the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in Kabir Khan's cricket drama "83". Deepika also has Shakun Batra's next coming up, where she co-stars with Ananya Panday.
