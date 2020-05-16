Deepika Padukone shares a 20-year-old 'curd rice' anecdote with Aamir Khan

Earlier, she took to Instagram to post a vintage childhood image to prove that her career "started young", leaving her fans in complete awe.

In the image, Deepika is looking cute in a glamorous black dress with matching shoes and a hat, and is posing like a pro with a big smile.

"Started young…," she wrote as caption for the picture.

Amid the lockdown, the actress has turned into a "masterchef", and is treating her husband and actor Ranveer Singh to scrumptious meals. They keep on giving their fans a glimpse into their private moments through social media.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in Kabir Khan's cricket drama "83". Deepika also has Shakun Batra's next coming up, where she co-stars with Ananya Panday.