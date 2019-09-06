Deepika Padukone sets the stage on fire as Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla’s show stopper

Deepika Padukone recently turned Show Stopper for Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla’s fashion show celebrating 33 years in the fashion industry. The star studded event witnessed the biggest names like the Ambanis and the Bachchans.
However Deepika’s golden Lehenga trumped them all on the ramp. The actress nailed the look and her outfit with elegance. She paired the lehenga with big earnings and sleek up-do for hair and covered it with ‘Chunari’. Take a look:
Deepika also broke into a dance while on the floor walking with the designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. 'Disco Deewane', the original track by Nazia Hussain, was playing along as the three walked down the ramp and did an impromptu dance to celebrate the moment.
Deepika on the work front recently wrapped up Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. A biopic based on an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film has been slated for January 2020 release. She is also set to appear in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83' as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev. The film will hit the theatres in April 2020.
