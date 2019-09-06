Deepika Padukone sets the stage on fire as Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla’s show stopper

Deepika Padukone recently turned Show Stopper for Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla’s fashion show celebrating 33 years in the fashion industry. The star studded event witnessed the biggest names like the Ambanis and the Bachchans.

However Deepika’s golden Lehenga trumped them all on the ramp. The actress nailed the look and her outfit with elegance. She paired the lehenga with big earnings and sleek up-do for hair and covered it with ‘Chunari’. Take a look: