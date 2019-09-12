Deepika Padukone seeks blessings at Lalbaughcha Raja in Mumbai, watch video

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone yesterday visited beloved Ganpati pandal 'Lalbaughcha Raja' to seek blessings of Bappa. Deepika looked elegant as she arrived wearing a golden saree and with a simple neatly done bun.

Deepika was wearing a Sabyasachi collection peach color saree with a golden heavily embellish border and golden statement earrings. Anant Ambani also joined her at the pandal.