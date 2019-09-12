Deepika Padukone seeks blessings at Lalbaughcha Raja in Mumbai, watch video

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone yesterday visited beloved Ganpati pandal 'Lalbaughcha Raja' to seek blessings of Bappa. Deepika looked elegant as she arrived wearing a golden saree and with a simple neatly done bun.
Deepika was wearing a Sabyasachi collection peach color saree with a golden heavily embellish border and golden statement earrings. Anant Ambani also joined her at the pandal.
On Bollywood front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Padmaavat with husband Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. She will be back on screen soon with acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal biopic titled 'Chhappak' helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is slated to release on January 2020.