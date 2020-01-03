Deepika Padukone says she did not like the title Chhapaak initially

Deepika Padukone launched title song of her film Chhapaak. The actress got emotional after watching the song once again after the trailer launch.

The actress says," Actually I want to tell you a story. The title of this film was Gandhak. We had that title for a long time and one day Meghna Gulzar came and told me about Chhapaak title . I was not confident about it initially because I didn't know how it would work."

Meghna says," I had this word Chhapaak ,which I had given it to papa (Gulzar) to write a song around it and I liked it."

Deepika says," The song tells story of entire film and eventually it grew on me. Now I liked it."

Meghna Gulzar's 'Chapaak' starring Deepika Padukone is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. 'Chhapaak' is based on the life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and also stars Vikrant Massey.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone, Govind Singh Sandhu, and Meghna Gulzar, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.