Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor grilled by separate NCB teams in drugs case

The probe into the death case of Rajput has now snowballed into multiple agencies probing allegations of abetment of suicide, drugs procurement and money laundering. Under the scanner are some incriminating chats of celebrities which stunned social media. Recent among them were chats in which drugs were allegedly discussed by Padukone.

The Mumbai police had deployed security around the offices of the NCB as the stars joined the investigations. All the actors are yet to react to the developments.

Karishma Prakash, employed with Mumbai-based KWAN Talent Management agency is being questioned by the agency since Friday. Prakash who was handling actor Deepika Padukone’s account is under scanner for alleged incriminating chats with the actor which discussed drugs. The two are likely to be confronted with each other.

The chats naming Deepika are from October 2017, in which the sender, believed to be ‘Deepika Padukone’ is asking for 'maal' from 'K', who replies that she has it, but at home. The agency believes ‘K’ to be Prakash. The chats further discuss how the contraband could be delivered and Deepika is asking for 'hash' and 'not weed'

Kapoor and Khan are to be questioned over the allegations of drug consumption. Khan, featured with late actor in 2018 released movie Kedarnath. Shraddha will be questioned about a party which took place at Sushant’s farmhouse which is now under the scanner of the agency.