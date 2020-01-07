Deepika Padukone reveals what she's done with her 'RK' tattoo

Deepika Padukone, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, has been churning out mesmerising looks at promotional events. From dresses, sarees to casual ensembles, the leggy lass has the fashion police fall in love with her style sense.

However, Deepika made headlines for her famous ‘RK’ tattoo that has been playing hide and seek with the media for years now. While some say she’s getting it undone with laser sessions, others believe it’s a good makeup concealer.

That being said, in an interaction with ETimes, Deepika was asked about the tattoo, to which she said, “I can't say right now because my hair is all tucked in, so, I'm not sure”.

For the unversed, we're talking about the tattoo that Deepika got inked, when she was dating Ranbir Kapoor. Their relationship created a huge buzz back in the day, but Deepika left everyone shook when she got his initials inked on her nape. When they called it quits, DP had her tattoo altered, and it has been a mystery till date if she’s gotten rid of it or not.

Deepika Padukone's portrayal of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak is breaking the beauty norms and raising the inquisitiveness of what the movie holds. Ever since the hard-hitting trailer was released, the impact it has left on people is humongous. Riding high on emotions, the movie is all set to take us through the journey of Malti and bring Deepika in a never seen avatar.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, and also starring Vikrant Massey, the film will hit theatres on January 10, 2020.