Deepika Padukone reveals she was told 'to get breast implants' when she was 18

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently revealed that someone had once suggested she get breast implants when she was just 18-years-old.

In an interview with Filmfare, Deepika was asked about best and the worst piece of advice that she has received.

Revealing the same, she said that Shah Rukh Khan gives good advice and she got a lot from him. She shared that one of the most valuable pieces of advice she got from him was to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with.

The actress said that the worst advice she received was to get breast implants. Deepika added that she was 18 years old at that time and now she often wonders how she had the wisdom to not take it seriously.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra directorial 'Gehraiyaan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Ananya Panday.

'Gehraiyaan' revolves around the complexities of modern-day relationships. The film was released on an OTT platform, and it received mixed responses from the audience.

Deepika will be next seen in 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also star alongside Hrithik Roshan in the highly-anticipated 'Fighter'.

Besides, a remake of 'The Intern' is also on cards for Deepika. The actress will also be playing the character of Draupadi in Madhu Mantena's mythological drama, based on the epic Mahabharata.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 06:28 PM IST