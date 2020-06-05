Deepika Padukone reminisces Cannes 'green room shenanigans' in throwback video

Deepika's friend and actor Kartik Aaryan took to the comment section and asked the meaning of "shenanigans" in the comment section.

"Shenanigans matlabh", he wrote.

Deepika gave the dictionary meaning that Google throws up: "Silly or high-spirited behaviour; mischief (like you on most days!).

The 2020 Cannes Film Festival will not take place in June due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The organisers are busy exploring different options to conduct the festival later this year.

The organisers also mention that the festival can't go ahead "in its original form" due to the COVID-19 crisis, reports variety.com.

On the work front, Deepika essays a role in Kabir Khan's cricket drama "83" that stars her husband Ranveer Singh. She is also part of Shakun Batra's next.