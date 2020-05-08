Deepika Padukone remembers Irrfan Khan as 'Piku' clocks 5 years

As her hit film 'Piku' clocked five years today, actor Deepika Padukone remembered her co-actor Irrfan Khan who passed away recently after battling a rare cancer.

Marking the fifth anniversary of the film, Padukone posted a behind the scene picture featuring herself, late actor Irrfan Khan and director of the film, Shoojit Sircar.

The picture captured the three of them enjoying a light-hearted moment as they are seen laughing.

Recalling her memories with the late actor Irrfan Khan, Padukone penned down the lyrics of a famous song 'Lamhe Guzar Gaye' from the film.