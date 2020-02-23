Deepika Padukone recycles her U2 concert outfit and Cannes denim jacket for a stunning airport look

As many A-listers have opted for a minimalistic lifestyle, the recent Bollywood star to follow environmentally ethical fashion is Deepika Padukone. Repeating an outfit in showbiz, which was considered as a sin, celebs are breaking the norm to avoid fashion dumping by recycling their outfits.
Deepika, who was spotted at the Mumbai airport repeated her U2 concert outfit – a white shirt by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus paired with black cycling shorts. She layered her outfit with the same denim jacket she sported on her arrival at Cannes in 2019.
The trend was observed the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) that encouraged celebs to recycle, rent or wear vintage at the event. The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has repeated her 2012 Alexander McQueen gown at the event.
Real-life couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back as an on-screen couple. The actress says considering the kind of movies the pair has done in the past, doing "83" was a refreshing change.
Deepika will be seen as Romi Dev, wife of cricket legend Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer in the upcoming film "83".
Asked about sharing screen space with her husband once again after movies like "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" and "Bajirao Mastani", Deepika told IANS: "It was good. It was a refreshing change because of the kind of films that we have done before. It was a completely different setting, era, characters, costumes and dialogues. It was refreshing to work with him in this capacity."
"We were both surprised. We had to remind ourselves that we had worked with each other before because these characters were so different from what we had already done before and we look forward to working with each other in contemporary films a lot more," said the actress.
The film, based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, also has Deepika donning the hat of a producer. Helmed by Kabir Khan, it will release on April 10, 2020.
