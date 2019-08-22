Deepika Padukone recalls struggle in Bollywood without training and mentors

Hailed as the global icon Deepika Padukone has charted the most successful journey from when she began in the industry. In the recent interview with Vogue, Deepika opened up about her journey so far. Talking about her initial days Deepika shares, “I had no training, no mentors,” she claims, recalling her start in Bollywood. “I worked it all out on my own. Sure, I had some failures, personal and professional. But sheer determination fuelled me. It was empowering.”

The actress was very young when she joined Bollywood and sharing upon how she landed up doing films she shares, “As a family, we saw maybe two films a year,” she recalls. “I don’t know why,” she shrugs, “but whenever I watched a movie, I knew that one day I’d be doing this. I’d start with modeling and then go into films. And that’s exactly how it happened.”

Everyone has their own way of dealing with stardom and this is how our leading lady Deepika Padukone has dealt with it as she talks about it, “When I’m complimented for my work, but you know what’s most rewarding for me?” she says confidingly, “When people tell me I haven’t changed. That I am still myself.” Recently, Deepika featured back to back on the International covers and the actress has slayed and how. Both the magazines have given us back to back cover looks of Deepika where she continues her rule, taking the nation on the world map as always.