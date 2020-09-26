Deepika Padukone reaches NCB office to record statement in drugs case

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone reached the NCB office in south Mumbai on Saturday morning to record her statement in drugs probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said.

Deepika arrived at the NCB guest house in Colaba, from where the central agency is operating, in a small car around 9.50 am.

There is heavy police deployment outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office, where barricades have been put up. Media personnel have gathered in large numbers for coverage.

Deepika has been summoned by the NCB as part of its probe into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus.