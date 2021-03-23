Bollywood

Updated on

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood stars captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai; see pics

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood stars captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai; see pics
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The actress was captured by the paparazzi as she stepped out for shopping, while Ranveer was seen arriving at a dubbing studio in the city.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood stars captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai; see pics
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood stars captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai; see pics
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood stars captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai; see pics
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood stars captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai; see pics
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood stars captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai; see pics
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood stars captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai; see pics

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she arrived for the trailer launch of 'Thalaivi'.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood stars captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai; see pics
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood stars captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai; see pics

Bhumi Pednekar, Emraan Hashmi, Kritika Kamra were among the other actors spotted in town.

Check out the pictures here:

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood stars captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai; see pics
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood stars captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai; see pics
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra
Mahira Sharma
Mahira Sharma
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood stars captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai; see pics
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar
Emraan Hashmi with Rumi Jaffery, Anand Pandit
Emraan Hashmi with Rumi Jaffery, Anand Pandit
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood stars captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai; see pics
Photos by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in