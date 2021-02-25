Deepika Padukone poses with Louis Vuitton's newest Coussin PM bag, but it is Ranveer's comment that is grabbing eyeballs

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Thursday took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself with the most eye-catching bag of Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2021 collection - the Coussin MM handbag.
Striking a pose with the monogram patterned bag, which has a leather strap and the new 'Edge Chain', Padukone wrote: "Introducing #Coussin! The newest bag from the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer Collection!"
The picture showed the 'Chhapaak' actress wearing a brown trench coat, a white shirt with a pair of Louis Vuitton's blurry giant Monogram pants.
Sporting her signature smokey eye look, Deepika opted for a nude lip and left her walnut brown tresses open.
However, it was her husband Ranveer Singh's cheeky comment that stole the show.
The 'Simmbaa' actor, who doesn't shy away from engaging in PDA, wrote, "Jaan hi lele."
Reacting to Singh's comment, a user wrote, "tumhari hi jaan hai."
'Are bhai bhai bhai bhai," commented another.
A fan wrote, "cutest thing I read today... indeed, she is looking so lovely."
On the work front, the actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.
She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, "Fighter", directed by Siddharth Anand.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', which also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, among others.
According to latest reports, Deepika has also joined the stars for the upcoming comedy flick.
The couple are also awaiting the release of their sports drama '83'.
