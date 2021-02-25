Deepika Padukone poses with Louis Vuitton's newest Coussin PM bag, but it is Ranveer's comment that is grabbing eyeballs

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Thursday took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself with the most eye-catching bag of Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2021 collection - the Coussin MM handbag.

Striking a pose with the monogram patterned bag, which has a leather strap and the new 'Edge Chain', Padukone wrote: "Introducing #Coussin! The newest bag from the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer Collection!"

The picture showed the 'Chhapaak' actress wearing a brown trench coat, a white shirt with a pair of Louis Vuitton's blurry giant Monogram pants.

Sporting her signature smokey eye look, Deepika opted for a nude lip and left her walnut brown tresses open.