Deepika Padukone out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra' for demanding equal pay as Ranveer Singh: Report

Actress Deepika Padukone has reportedly been sacked from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra' for demanding equal remuneration as her husband Ranveer Singh, who is playing the titular role in the musical drama.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Deepika is no longer a part of Bhansali's ambitious project. She was supposed to play the role of Ranveer's love interest in the film.

The report states that Deepika had demanded equal pay as Singh. However, Bhansali turned down the request.

A source quoted in the report said, “Apparently, Deepika wants the same remuneration as her husband. Not a penny more, not a penny less."

Deepika and Bhansali have earlier worked in films like 'Ram Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

