Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan who pulled off the black 'T' better?

Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the ultimate divas of fashion who have given us some iconic looks in the past. While there are leading ladies who put their best foot forward when it comes to attending events or press conferences, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan look absolutely regal even in casuals.
The divas were seen attending different events as they sort of twinned their outfits. Deepika Padukone was seen in a baggy black t-shirt along with boyfriend fit denims and a statement belt by Off-White. Flaunting her new shot hairdo, she rounded her look off with minimal makeup and a pair of black heels. Deepika’s look was styled by Shaleena Nathani.
As for Kareena Kapoor Khan, she was seen wearing a Gun-n-Roses’ graphic t-shirt and ripped skinny fit denims with a pair of white sneakers. With a nude face and kohled eyes, Kareena’s hairdo was her usual soft curls. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s outfit was styled by Tanya Ghavri.
If there’s somebody who can carry every look with poise and ease, it has got to be these two ladies. Now that the looks of these leading ladies have been decoded, you decide and tell us whose look you like the most.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)