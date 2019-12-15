Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan who pulled off the black 'T' better?

Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the ultimate divas of fashion who have given us some iconic looks in the past. While there are leading ladies who put their best foot forward when it comes to attending events or press conferences, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan look absolutely regal even in casuals.

The divas were seen attending different events as they sort of twinned their outfits. Deepika Padukone was seen in a baggy black t-shirt along with boyfriend fit denims and a statement belt by Off-White. Flaunting her new shot hairdo, she rounded her look off with minimal makeup and a pair of black heels. Deepika’s look was styled by Shaleena Nathani.