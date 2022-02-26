Deepika Padukone jets off to Bengaluru to spend time with her family post 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika Padukone, who was recently seen in the film ‘Gehraiyaan’, has finally taken a breather and has left for her hometown Bengaluru to celebrate the success of the film with her family as they reside there.

Her portrayal of Alisha in Shakun Batra’s coming-of-age film received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. She stood out and stole the show with several stating that no one could have played the character the way she did.

The actress will be in Bengaluru over the weekend and will get back on Monday to dive headfirst into her film shoots and other work commitments.

Post the release of 'Gehraiyaan', Deepika had mentioned that the most touching feedback came from her family, given that the subject of anxiety and mental health in the film was an extremely personal one.

'Gehraiyaan' revolves around the complexities of modern-day relationships. It also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. The film was released on an OTT platform, and it received mixed responses from the audience.

Deepika will be next seen in 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also star alongside Hrithik Roshan in the highly-anticipated 'Fighter'.

Besides, a remake of 'The Intern' is also on cards for Deepika. The actress will also be playing the character of Draupadi in Madhu Mantena's mythological drama, based on the epic Mahabharata.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 02:04 PM IST