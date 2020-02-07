Deepika Padukone jets off for a 'bae-cation' with Ranveer Singh

As the season of love in the air, the most loved couple of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are jetting off to some exotic location for enjoying a vacation together.

Deepika shared it on Friday by posting pictures of their passports.

The 'Chhapaak' actor shared moments on Instagram along with a caption that reads, "His & Hers... #vacation" The frame showcases two passports that belong to them.