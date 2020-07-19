Deepika Padukone is 'beyond thrilled' for her upcoming project with Prabhas

Actor Deepika Padukone on Sunday confirmed the news of her teaming up with 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas for an upcoming project.

Padukone stated that she is "beyond thrilled" for her the project, which will be helmed by Nag Ashwin, who is known for delivering some hit Telugu movies.

He is known for directing the National-Award winning biopic 'Mahanati'. The forthcoming flick will be under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies.

The 34-year-old star shared a video by the production house revealing the news, and wrote: "Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead.."