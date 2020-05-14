Deepika Padukone is all of us missing our loved ones amid lockdown!

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is spending her self-isolation period with husband Ranveer Singh. The couple has been keeping their fans updated with their quarantine diaries through social media. However, seems like the actress is currently missing her sister Anisha Padukone as she can't meet her, owing to the nation-wide lockdown.
Deepika shared a throwback picture with Anisha and wrote, "I miss you peanut 🥜!!!Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you!!!"
In the adorable picture, the Padukone sisters can be seen warmly hugging each other as they pose for the camera and flash their million dollar smiles.
Check out the post here:
Earlier this week, Deepika Padukone had expressed her love for her mother and her elder sister with another throwback picture. The 34-year-old actor had taken to Instagram to post the picture from a family function. In the photo, Deepika was seen seated between her mother Ujjala and her sister Anisha Padukone. The 'Chhapaak' actor was seen wearing an orange coloured traditional attire with her hair tied in a bun. The frame was captured during her pre-wedding ceremony.
Expressing her love for her mother, Padukone wrote in the caption, "Love You Amma!"
On work front, Deepika will be seen as Romi Dev, wife of cricket legend Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer in the upcoming film ‘83. The film, based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, also has Deepika donning the hat of a producer. Helmed by Kabir Khan, it was supposed to release on April 10, 2020. The release was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Furthermore, she will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
