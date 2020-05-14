Deepika Padukone is all of us missing our loved ones amid lockdown!

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is spending her self-isolation period with husband Ranveer Singh. The couple has been keeping their fans updated with their quarantine diaries through social media. However, seems like the actress is currently missing her sister Anisha Padukone as she can't meet her, owing to the nation-wide lockdown.

Deepika shared a throwback picture with Anisha and wrote, "I miss you peanut 🥜!!!Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you!!!"

In the adorable picture, the Padukone sisters can be seen warmly hugging each other as they pose for the camera and flash their million dollar smiles.

Check out the post here: