Deepika Padukone is a vision in white as she launches lecture series on mental health

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone, who suffered anxiety and depression in the past, launched her first lecture series on mental health here on Sunday.
"It's been four years to Live Love Laugh Foundation and today we launched our first lecture series and I think we have come a long way," said the 33-year-old actor.
Talking about her biggest struggle with the issue, the actor said, "I think the conversation has really opened up and there is less stigma [about mental health] then there used to be four years ago, but certainly we have a long way to go in terms of awareness and that's why we really need to keep the conversation alive." Deepika, who is the founder of Live Love Laugh Foundation, thanked the media fraternity for their role in starting the "conversation about mental health." "I think as far as the conversation about mental health is concerned, we have come a long way. And I think media has a huge role to play in that. Especially by opening up the conversation in various ways, whether through interviews, write-ups or articles", she said.
Further talking about her latest initiative of commencing a "lecture series" on mental health, the ' Bajirao Mastani' actor said, "The lecture series is to invite people from different profession from various parts of the world. Most importantly the people who are passionate about mental health and have us to talk about their journey and experience."
Deepika Padukone never fails to charm the audience with her gorgeous looks and incredible dress sense.
The actor oozed oomph in her recent ensemble which she adorned while attending an event in the national capital.
In a photo shared on photo and video sharing platform, Instagram, the 'Padmavati' actress can be seen sporting a white shirt with dramatic sleeves and pointed collar. The relaxed bottom pants completed her look.
Her hair left open in soft curls along with simple eye makeup and red lips perfectly complemented her extravagant all-white dress.
To balance her overall look, Deepika paired her elegant outfit with just a pair of simple dangling earring.
On the work front, Deepika will play the role of husband Ranveer Singh's reel wife in the upcoming sports drama '83.' The actor will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak,' playing the role of an acid attack survivor alongside Vikrant Massey.
