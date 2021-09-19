Deepika Padukone interrupts Ranveer Singh's QnA session on Instagram to asks when he's 'coming home' - check out his epic reply

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh never misses a chance to express his love for his wife and actress Deepika Padukone. Ranveer and Deepika have been one of the most loved celebrity couples and they often paint the town red with their mushy romance.

On Saturday night, Ranveer decided to spend some time interacting with his fans over a Q&A session on Instagram.

He answered a series of questions on his favourite film, song and food, his diet and how he spends his free time.

A surprising number of celebrities also sent in their own comments and questions, including his wife Deepika, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

Deepika wanted to know when Ranveer would be back home. "Khana garam kar lo baby, main abhi buss ponch hi raha hoon (Heat the food, baby, I am just about to reach) @deepikapadukone," he replied, adding a kiss emoji.

When a fan asked Ranveer to describe Deepika in one word, his answer stole everyone's hearts.

Replying to the fan's question, Ranveer wrote, "Queen." Isn't he giving major husband goals?

Ranveer also gave answers to other questions. He revealed that 'Rambo' is his nickname.

Arjun asked Ranveer, "How are you so sexy baba?" and got a compliment in return, "Aap ki training (It is all your training) @arjunkapoor.'

Tiger called him a 'beaasttt' and got a shout-out as well. "Sunday subah squats maare jayenge… Tiger bhai ki shaan mein (Sunday morning’s squats will be dedicated to my brother Tiger) @tigerjackieshroff," Ranveer replied.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018. The couple kept their relationship under the wraps for six years, however, rumours of them dating were doing the rounds for a while before they married.

Ever since they got married, they haven't left any stone unturned to ooze couple goals for their fans and admirers.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will soon be seen sharing the screen space in Kabir Khan's much awaited '83'.

Deepika has several interesting movies in the pipeline which include the remake of 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan, Shakun Batra's yet to be titled directorial with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Nag Ashwin directorial with Prabhas. She is also collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time for Siddharth Anand’s 'Fighter.'

On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt.

