Deepika Padukone hosts 'Ask Me Anything' session, shares her favourite food, first thing she does after waking up and more

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Tuesday joined the latest social media trend and hosted a 'Ask Me Anything' session for fans.

The 'Padmaavat' actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a couple of videos in which she was seen answering some of the questions and even wished one of her fans on their birthday.

One of the fans asked her about the "favourite food that she makes by herself".

To this Deepika said, "Favourite food I bake I'd say cookies. I'm more fond of baking than cooking so I have to say cookies are my strength."

Another fan from behind the camera asked her the first thing she does after waking up to which she responds, "The first thing I do when I wake up is... I put my alarm off."

Next, she gave a shout-out to a fan from Nagpur and said that she has never been to the place but will visit there soon.