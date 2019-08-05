Deepika Padukone goes 'bareface' for the latest magazine cover, calls the look 'unfiltered'

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone who never fails to impress with her style is acing the no-makeup look on the August issue of Vogue India.
The 33-year-old star exuded charm in a beautiful cream-hued Burberry trench coat and added just the right amount of oomph as she flaunted her bare legs.
Making her look more enchanting, the 'Piku' actor left her long locks open and allowed her eyes to do the talking.
The magazine termed the breathtaking look as "unfiltered".
The leggy lass shared the poster on her Instagram and wrote, "Barefaced & Unfiltered." On the work front, Deepika will play the role of husband Ranveer Singh's reel wife in the upcoming sports drama '83.' The actor will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak,' playing the role of an acid attack survivor alongside Vikrant Massey.
