Deepika Padukone glows in Dior for Paris Fashion Week

Style diva Deepika Padukone jetted to Paris for the Dior Spring/Summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion week. The pictures of the show are out and Deepika once again proved her effortlessly stylish she is.
Deepika chose to serve looks in a brown maxi dress from Dior’s cruise collection. She added a brown coat to the outfit by casually placing it on her shoulders.
The strapless floral dress was paired with gold accessories around her neck, oversized glasses and a bandana. She also added the signature Dior clutch to the ensemble. What made this retro look stand out were the edgy lace tie-up boots.
As for her makeup Deepika went for a dewy finish look with nude lips and a winged eyeliner to go with the retro vibe. She tied up her hair in a buffed up messy bun.
These are just the pictures of her first look from Paris Fashion Week, we can’t wait for the glam goddess to set some major fashion goals throughout the fashion week.
