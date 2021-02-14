Deepika Padukone gives Ranveer Singh 'Naina Talwar vibes' as she shares her 'weekend mood'

Reacting to his wife's latest post, Ranveer Singh commented, "Oh hi #NainaTalwar vibes."

Padukone played a nerdy student Naina Talwar in Ayan Mukerji's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. The hit movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles.

On the work front, the actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has "'83" in line where she stars opposite husband Ranveer Singh.

She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, "Fighter", directed by Siddharth Anand.

(With IANS inputs)