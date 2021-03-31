Deepika Padukone gives fans sneak peek into her playlist, calls THIS Justin Bieber song her favourite

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber's hit single 'Peaches' features singers Daniel Cesar and Giveon. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making Bieber the first solo male act to debut in the coveted slot and the Billboard 200 albums chart simultaneously.

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, s***) / I get my weed from California (That's that s***)," he sings in the song.

"I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bada--b****) / I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)."

He continues: "And I say, oh (Oh) / The way I breathe you in (In) / It's the texture of your skin / I wanna wrap my arms around you baby / never let you go, oh / And I say oh / There's nothing like your touch / It's the way you lift me up, yeah / And I'll be right here with you 'til the end of time."

The hit song has also started the 'peaches makeup challenge', which features social media users sharing tutorial-style videos of makeup looks inspired by the song.

