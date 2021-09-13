Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her 'morning view' featuring Ranveer Singh; here's what it looks like

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are quite active on social media, never fail to amaze their fans and followers with their quirky posts and captions.

They have been one of the most loved celebrity couples and they often paint the town red with their mushy romance.

On Monday, Deepika took to Instagram and posted the best-ever 'morning view' featuring Ranveer.

Deepika posted a photo of Ranveer wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt and sleeping by the actress' side on what looks like a car.

Only the actor's beard was visible and the rest of his face was covered by the hoodie cap.

"My Morning View! @ranveersingh," she wrote and added a kiss emoji. IIn the caption, she also gave the credit to herself for clicking the picture.

Check out Deepika's post here:

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018. The couple kept their relationship under the wraps for six years, however, rumours of them dating were doing the rounds for a while before they married.

Ever since they got married, they haven't left any stone unturned to ooze couple goals for their fans and admirers.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will soon be seen sharing the screen space in Kabir Khan's much awaited '83'.

Deepika has several interesting movies in the pipeline which include the remake of 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan, Shakun Batra's yet to be titled directorial with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Nag Ashwin directorial with Prabhas. She is also collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time for Siddharth Anand’s 'Fighter.'

On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 01:48 PM IST