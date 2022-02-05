Deepika Padukone flaunts her svelte figure in a midi dress with plunging neckline, worth more than Rs 1 lakh

Bollywood actor-producer Deepika Padukone recently stunned in a gorgeous outfit as she continued to promote her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan'.

The paparazzi spotted Deepika wearing a midi dress that came with a plunging neckline.

As per the actress’s stylist, Deepika wore a David Koma geometric flocked tule polo midi dress that costs Rs 102,100.

Check out the pictures below.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

For the unversed, promotions of the upcoming Shakun Batra directorial romantic movie have been going on in full swing since the makers dropped the film's trailer on January 20.

The much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path.

Apart from Deepika, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the Amazon Original movie will have its OTT world premiere across more than 240 countries and territories on February 11, 2022.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 09:31 AM IST