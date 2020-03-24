Deepika Padukone feasts on dessert post-workout during self-quarantine

New Delhi: Following her 'Productivity in the time of COVID-19!' series, Deepika Padukone on Monday spent her day in self-isolation by working out and feasting on a dessert.
The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to share two pictures and one video to share the details of her day. The 'Padmaavat' actor shared a short video that captured the footage of her a treadmill as she ran on it.
"Season 1: Episode 4, Two Two...ChaChaCha, Productivity in the time of COVID-19!#exercise," she captioned the post.
In one of the two pictures, Padukone could be seen sitting in her gym wear and the other one featured a chocolaty dessert.
"Season 1:Episode 4, Three Two...ChaChaCha!!! (Un)Productivity in the time of COVID-19!#desert #desertlife," she captioned the dessert post.
Many other Bollywood celebrities are currently self-isolating themselves to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus which has affected a total of 467 people in India and has claimed 8 lives so far.
