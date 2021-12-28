Deepika Padukone ends 2021 with a final drop of Deepika Padukone Closet

Owing to the incredible response it has received over the last two years, #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset, 16 closets later, is all set to launch monthly collectibles much to the delight of fashion aficionados and social change-makers.

This month's lineup features stylish winterwear and statement jackets, formal dresses along with exquisite ethnic wear.

Sharing the update on the closet, in the caption, Deepika wrote, "The sixth edition of the "Frontline Assist" is here! We are proud to direct proceeds from #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset towards supporting the mental health of our country's real heroes through our partnership with Sangath."

The sale is a part of the "Frontline Assist" assist initiative with the Live Love Laugh Foundation, providing mental health support for frontline workers affected by the pandemic.

This fashion initiative also serves the environment - when purchased preloved over newly manufactured, the latest drop saves over 1.7 lakh litres of water, and as much carbon as driving the average car for over 4785 km!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is currently basking in the massive success of her production '83', and gearing up for her next 'Gehraiyaan' with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 06:22 PM IST