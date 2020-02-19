Bollywood

Deepika Padukone dedicates her first 2020 award to Laxmi Agarwal in an emotional note

By BollywoodHungama

The actor also went on to explain how the most beautiful people are the ones who have suffered deeply in the past.

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone

In it, she dedicated her award to acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, whose life was the inspiration behind her last release Chhapaak.

It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty," she wrote in the beginning of her note. The actor also went on to explain how the most beautiful people are the ones who have suffered deeply in the past.

Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that,Chhapaak for me is not just a film.It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of âBeautyâ. Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said,the most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering,known struggle,known loss,known defeat...and have found their way out of the depths.These persons have an appreciation,a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion,gentleness and a deep loving concern.Beautiful people do not just happen. I dedicate tonightâs award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means! #feminabeautyawards2020

"I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means!," she concluded.

Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, chronicles the journey of its woman protagonist Malti (played by Deepika) who braves an acid attack and becomes an inspiration for everyone.

