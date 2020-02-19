Deepika Padukone dedicates her first 2020 award to Laxmi Agarwal in an emotional note

In it, she dedicated her award to acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, whose life was the inspiration behind her last release Chhapaak. "Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that,Chhapaak for me is not just a film.

It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty," she wrote in the beginning of her note. The actor also went on to explain how the most beautiful people are the ones who have suffered deeply in the past.