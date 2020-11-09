Deepika Padukone changes her Instagram, Twitter names to 'Shantipriya' as 'Om Shanti Om' turns 13

Actor Deepika Padukone celebrated 13 years of her hit film 'Om Shanti Om' on Monday by changing her Instagram and Twitter names to 'Shantipriya', the character she portrayed in the film.
The 34-year-old actor also changed her profile picture on the two social media platforms to her iconic first look from the movie.
It was a debut film of Deepika and also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher.
Farah Khan’s second directorial, the revenge-cum-reincarnation flick was a hit at the box-office.
Meanwhile, the Red Chillies Entertainment also celebrated the 13 years of the iconic film.