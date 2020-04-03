Deepika Padukone 'caught in the act' by Ranveer Singh as she devours 'Khilji'

Bollywood's 'it' couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been sharing glimpses of how they are spending their self-isolation period, amid the 21 days coronavirus lockdown. After Deepika shared a picture of Ranveer taking a nap, the 'Gully Boy' actor also shared a 'sneaky sneaky' picture of his wife.

Ranveer Singh has been showing off his customized Nutella jars on Instagram and his love for the hazelnut spread is no secret. On Thursday, Ranveer caught wife Deepika savoring Nutella from his custom 'Khilji' jar. Sharing the picture of Deepika 'caught in the act', Ranveer wrote, “In the dead of the night, she devoured Khilji ! Revenge is sweet indeed ! #sneakysneaky #caughtintheact @deepikapadukone”