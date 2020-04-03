Deepika Padukone 'caught in the act' by Ranveer Singh as she devours 'Khilji'

Bollywood's 'it' couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been sharing glimpses of how they are spending their self-isolation period, amid the 21 days coronavirus lockdown. After Deepika shared a picture of Ranveer taking a nap, the 'Gully Boy' actor also shared a 'sneaky sneaky' picture of his wife.
Ranveer Singh has been showing off his customized Nutella jars on Instagram and his love for the hazelnut spread is no secret. On Thursday, Ranveer caught wife Deepika savoring Nutella from his custom 'Khilji' jar. Sharing the picture of Deepika 'caught in the act', Ranveer wrote, “In the dead of the night, she devoured Khilji ! Revenge is sweet indeed ! #sneakysneaky #caughtintheact @deepikapadukone”
Fans also took to the comments section and threw in some epic 'Padmaavat' references. A user wrote, "hali balli hoga phir toh aaj "
Another commented, "And thats how Rani padmavati ended The दुष्ट khilji "
"Kalyug be like: padmavati devored khilji," read a comment.
Ranveer played 'Khilji' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat', while, Deepika essayed the role of queen Padmaavati. The period drama also starred Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari.
Deepika Padukone has been taking cues Japanese organizing consultant, Marie Kondo. After organizing her pantry by pasting labels on each item, the 34-year-old also made a ‘husband’ sticker for Ranveer.
From videos and pictures of working out, sorting wardrobe, having ice cream, and playing games, Deepika has been providing fans insights to her quarantine life through her 'Productivity in the time of COVID-19' series.
On work front, the husband-wife duo will be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83'. Ranveer is playing the role of Kapil Dev in the movie that narrates the historic win of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 world cup. While Deepika has a cameo as his wife Romi Dev. The sports drama was schedule to hit the theaters on April 10, however, the makers decided to postpone the release of the film over coronavirus concerns.
