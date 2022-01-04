Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: 10 best red carpet looks of the fashionista

Deepika Padukone has successfully created a niche for herself in Bollywood with several blockbuster movies including 'Padmaavat', 'Bajirao Mastani', and 'Ram-Leela'.

Deepika will turn 36 on January 5, 2021. She has enjoyed a massive fandom ever since she made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with “Om Shanti Om” opposite Shahrukh Khan.

From the Paris Fashion Week to Cannes Film Festival and the MET Gala, Deepika always made heads turn with her super-stylish and glam avatar.

Each look is a moment unto itself, and she often opts for gowns that are visually impactful. From a neon Giambattista Valli tulle dress at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival to a Prabal Gurung siren dress at the 2018 Met Gala, Deepika has proved that she can carry any look with grace and glamour.

Take a look at the top 10 red carpet looks of Deepika that took our hearts:

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 06:02 PM IST