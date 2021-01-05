Bollywood

Updated on

Deepika Padukone birthday bash: Ranbir Kapoor arrives with Alia Bhatt; Karan Johar, Ananya Panday in attendance

By FPJ Web Desk

Deepika Padukone turned 35 on Tuesday.

Deepika Padukone birthday bash: Ranbir Kapoor arrives with Alia Bhatt; Karan Johar, Ananya Panday in attendance
Deepika Padukone birthday bash: Ranbir Kapoor arrives with Alia Bhatt; Karan Johar, Ananya Panday in attendance
Photos: Viral Bhayani

As Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone turned 35 on Tuesday, her friends from the fraternity came together for an intimate birthday bash.

Padukone’s former beau Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the party with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and the latter’s sister Shaheen.

Producer Karan Johar, who’s been keeping a low profile lately, was also spotted at Deepika’s dinner party.

Among others who attended the bash were rumoured love birds Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, Shakun Batra, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Anjaani Dhawan.

Check out the pictures here:

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt
Photo: Viral Bhayani
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Photo: Viral Bhayani
Karan Johar and Ananya Pandey
Karan Johar and Ananya Pandey
Photo: Viral Bhayani
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Photo: Viral Bhayani
Ayan Mukherjee
Ayan Mukherjee
Photo: Viral Bhayani
Ishan Khattar
Ishan Khattar
Photo: Viral Bhayani
Ananya Pandey
Ananya Pandey
Photo: Viral Bhayani
Shakun Batra
Shakun Batra
Photo: Viral Bhayani
Anjini Dhawan
Anjini Dhawan
Photo: Viral Bhayani
Rohit Shrestha
Rohit Shrestha
Photo: Viral Bhayani
Siddharth Anand with his wife
Siddharth Anand with his wife
Photo: Viral Bhayani
Ritika Bhavnani
Ritika Bhavnani
Photo: Viral Bhayani
Madhu Mantena
Madhu Mantena
Photo: Viral Bhayani

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in