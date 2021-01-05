Deepika Padukone birthday bash: Ranbir Kapoor arrives with Alia Bhatt; Karan Johar, Ananya Panday in attendance

As Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone turned 35 on Tuesday, her friends from the fraternity came together for an intimate birthday bash.

Padukone’s former beau Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the party with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and the latter’s sister Shaheen.

Producer Karan Johar, who’s been keeping a low profile lately, was also spotted at Deepika’s dinner party.

Among others who attended the bash were rumoured love birds Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, Shakun Batra, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Anjaani Dhawan.

