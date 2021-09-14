Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh buy property in Alibaug; duo spotted at local registrar's office

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh left Mumbai for Alibaug, where they seem to have invested in new property.

The duo was spotted at the local registrar's office where they reportedly applied for the same.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Deepika and Ranveer have purchased a huge plot, of which details are yet unknown. The property consists of two bungalows and a coconut and betel nut grove.

Besides DeepVeer, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri are also owners of property in Alibaug.

On the professional front, Deepika will share screen space with Ranveer Singh in the upcoming sports drama ‘83’. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. The film's release has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Deepika has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

She will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

Deepika will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, ‘Fighter’, directed by Siddharth Anand.

She will also be seen with Amitabh in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

Deepika also signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, the title of which has not been revealed yet.

Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt, and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma, and YRF’s 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' directed by Divyang Thakkar.

Singh will also collaborate with iconic director Shankar for the remake of the filmmaker's 2005 cult blockbuster 'Anniyan'.

He will also make his television debut by hosting Colors' quiz show 'The Big Picture'.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:13 AM IST