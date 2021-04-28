'Deepika Padukone and Meryl Streep are phenomenal': 'Shadow and Bone' fame Amita Suman on artists who have inspired her

Earlier, Manushi Chhillar too had said she felt lucky to have a debut like Deepika's. She had said, "When you say that I'm getting a Diwali debut similar to the debut Deepika Padukone got with 'Om Shanti Om', I can only consider myself fortunate. Deepika is someone many girls look up to and is an inspiration to many."

Despite having no connections with the film Industry, Deepika made it to the top as an actress. She's a reigning queen of Btown, be it her beauty, blockbuster films, top banners, coveted brand deals, international appearances or fan following, she's got it all and in abundance. She's a perfect role model for all the girls across the length and breadth of this country, thanks to her magical success story.

No wonder then that girls not just admire her but also dream of becoming like her someday, following in her footsteps.