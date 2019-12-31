Deepika Padukone and Himesh Reshammiya recreate their song ‘Naam Hai Tera Tera’ on 'Indian Idol 11'

Indian Idol Season 11 has been the talk of the town ever since it’s 1st episode and there’s no looking back, credit goes to the bunch of talented contestants with the unmatchable talent. To add on, they have one of the best-curated panelists as part of their jury to judge these oh-so-talented participants and churn out the best out of them, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya. This weekend is although more special as we have nation’s finest actor Deepika Padukone gracing the sets of Indian Idol on our special episode, she will be seen supporting the top 7 contestants as well as promoting her one of the most talked-about film, Chhapaak.

Himesh, who had launched Deepika Padukone in his album ‘Aap Kaa Surroor’ with the blockbuster hit song ‘Naam Hai Tera Tera’ performed the same song with Deepika who came to promote her new movie, Chhapaak. Deepika thanked Himesh for launching her but Himesh very modestly said that he has launched other girls too but there’s only one Deepika, so the credit goes entirely to her hard work and dedication and not him at all.