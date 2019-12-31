Deepika Padukone and Himesh Reshammiya recreate their song ‘Naam Hai Tera Tera’ on 'Indian Idol 11'

Indian Idol Season 11 has been the talk of the town ever since it’s 1st episode and there’s no looking back, credit goes to the bunch of talented contestants with the unmatchable talent. To add on, they have one of the best-curated panelists as part of their jury to judge these oh-so-talented participants and churn out the best out of them, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya. This weekend is although more special as we have nation’s finest actor Deepika Padukone gracing the sets of Indian Idol on our special episode, she will be seen supporting the top 7 contestants as well as promoting her one of the most talked-about film, Chhapaak.
Himesh, who had launched Deepika Padukone in his album ‘Aap Kaa Surroor’ with the blockbuster hit song ‘Naam Hai Tera Tera’ performed the same song with Deepika who came to promote her new movie, Chhapaak. Deepika thanked Himesh for launching her but Himesh very modestly said that he has launched other girls too but there’s only one Deepika, so the credit goes entirely to her hard work and dedication and not him at all.
Himesh also said that he loved the trailer of Chhapaak and he even messaged Deepika the same day saying that it takes a lot of courage and hard work to work on such a difficult role and hats off to her and Meghana Gulzar for such a brilliant script. Himesh said that he is very sure that Deepika will receive the national award for Chhapaak. Himesh also got very emotional when he met Laxmi Agarwal and said that she is a star for whom the entire world should clap for. Himesh took a selfie with Laxmi and said that he will always cherish this moment. Laxmi Agarwal came on the sets of his TV show and also sang the beautiful song ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ which she dedicated to Deepika.
Rohit, who is one of the finest performers this season, crooned to some of Deepika’s hit tracks like ‘Badtameez Dil’, ‘Be Intehaan’ and the current track ‘Nok Jhok’ from her upcoming film, Chhapaak. To top it, all he made the actress go all Awee when he got her a special surprise of Puran Poli on the sets. Deepika mesmerized by all this adds, “I was listening and dancing all at once while enjoying eating puran poli and what does one want in life than to enjoy the moment like these, and I think it does not fare to rate this performance as I would end up giving full points for the creativity and gesture, would be ‘Lai Bhaari’ performance of the evening.”
Facts to be revealed did we know Rohit has a Chhapaak connect with the actress as her sister Sharvari Desphande plays the role of a reporter in Deepika’s Chhapaak. Further, in the show, Vishal revealed that he recorded Deepika’s voice for Chennai Express. Amidst all these revelations Deepika just had one thing to say ‘Ye Kaha Aa Gaye Hum’.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)